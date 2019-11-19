4 Ways To Style Fall Boots — That Don’t Involve Jeans & A Sweater

Boots with jeans and a sweater: It's a fail-safe fall formula, but by mid-season, it can start to feel like when you go on a homemade-lunch kick for a few weeks, then realize you can't look at kabocha squash the same way ever again.
That's why, in the interest of variety and (sartorial) freshness, we've partnered with SOREL, maker of stylish footwear for women on the go, to present four runway-inspired fall looks. And with a marked absence of denim and knits together, these are some outfit recipes you won't soon tire of.