Sorbet Nails Are Quite Literally The Coolest Summer Manicure Trend
I won’t pretend sorbet nails are a brand-new trend for summer 2025. Let’s be real — they look a lot like the pastel manicures that pop up every year at this time. But while they’re not exactly groundbreaking, there’s no denying that the biggest nail artists are obsessed with them right now. From Iram Shelton’s shimmering strawberry manicure to Harriet Westmoreland’s mint sorbet French tips, sorbet nails provide a cool pop of color among the wave of neutral princess nails and milky manicures.
What are sorbet nails?
For the skeptics amongst us, there is a subtle difference between this year’s sorbet nails and more traditional pastels: “Though they’re in the same family of soft tones, sorbet shades are slightly more vibrant versions of pastel colors,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets. “Inspired by their namesake edible summer treat, they’re even brighter and juicier, often with a sheer or jelly-like finish that gives a gorgeously glossy and playful vibe.” Think of fruity hues inspired by your favorite ice cream flavors, such as banana, peach, strawberry, or pistachio, if you’re unsure where to start.
How do you wear sorbet nails?
Streets points out that sorbet shades lend themselves beautifully to summer nail art looks. “Soft ombré gradients in sorbet colors are a dreamy nail look for summer. Effortlessly blending shades like pinks and peaches, for example, creates a sun-kissed effect that feels light, airy, and totally on-trend,” says Streets. Additionally, for minimalists, French tips, half-moon manis, and simple, dainty dot designs are a great way to wear sorbet hues more subtly.
Scroll ahead for some of our favorite sorbet nail looks to inspire your colorful summer manicures.
Orange Jelly
This dewy citrus manicure created by Nail Bar Milwaukee has a beautiful jelly-like texture, which gives it a really playful edge. Recreate it at home with Manucurist’s Nail Polish in Pamplemousse, $14.
Rhubarb & Custard
Why pick just one color when you can wear two? This strawberry milk and lemon sorbet fade created by nail artist Ramon Duran is utterly delicious.
Strawberry Sorbet
We're with this sheer and shimmery delight created by nail artist Iram Shelton, and will be rushing to recreate this combination of soft sparkling base and juicy pink ombré.
Peach Cooler
Juicy and ultra-glossy, this peach manicure created by nail artist Victoria screams summer. OPI’s Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Dreamsicle, $14.49, has the same sheer, watery feel, but with a touch of shimmer.
Lemon Ice
Streets pointed to pale yellow being one of the “huge breakout sorbet hues for spring”, and this monochromatic look created by @kkdnails proves that it isn’t going anywhere for summer. Try Essie Nail Polish in All Fun & Games, $10, for a similar buttery lemon hue.
Watermelon Shine
Aura nails lend themselves beautifully to sorbet hues, as nail artist Zanë Jashari proves with this delicate blush-colored design.
Mint Tips
The simplest way to dabble in sorbet shades if you’re a minimalist at heart is by switching the color of your French tips. This punchy mint look by Harriet Westmoreland is so fresh and chic. Try Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Take A Mint, $9.99, to get the look at home.
