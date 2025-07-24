I Turned 35, Took a Solo Trip to the Jungle, & Cried the Whole Time — In a Good Way
"I gave myself permission to feel every emotion that had been bubbling up inside of me: gratitude for the career and home I’ve built for myself, and regret for not making more time for dating and relationships. I would let myself feel the fear around the uncertainty of my future — my career, finances, relationships, and motherhood — and revel in the gorgeous reality of the present moment."
"Maybe, for me, middle age is when I return to my youngest and wildest self, the girl before to-do lists and major life goals, the Raquel who lived presently and without a plan."