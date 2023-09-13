Solgaard’s Secret Luggage Sale Is Almost Too Good To Be True

Super Sale Alert: From now until September 30, take an additional 10% off your purchase with the code FALLFEELING. Yes, the discount applies to on-sale items, too.
As a travel writer who reviews luggage and travel accessories as part of her job, my favorite shopping discovery this year is Solgaard's Carry-On Closet. This little suitcase can pack a formidable amount of stuff, thanks to a genius collapsable organizer that doubles as packing cubes. It's gone viral on TikTok several times over, and based on feedback and data from my standalone Solgaard suitcase review, our readers can't get enough of the brand either.
It recently released an updated design of the bag and is knocking 28% off retired styles, which can be found under the Past Collections sale section.
If you hate packing, this carry-on suitcase will be your new favorite buy. It features a patented shelving system with five compartments, which can be detached and hung up when you get to your destination. This means there will be zero time wasted in packing and unpacking. We also love the silent wheels and the featherlight polycarbonate case. To be able to nab this TikTok-viral suitcase for just over $200 (after the 10% off code) feels like an incredible steal.
The supersize version of the Carry-On Closet. This 27-inch suitcase can fit enough essentials for a two-week trip. It also features an ergonomic grip handle, 100% recycled internal materials, and a zipper pocket for shoes or books.
