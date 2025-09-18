The Solar Eclipse In Virgo Is Here — & It Promises A New Beginning For You

The caveat to individuating during this lunation is that Neptune retrograde in Aries is close by degree (although not in the same sign) to the Virgo Moon. As a result, we might feel a tinge of delusion and uncertainty when moving forward. Neptune makes us doubt our intentions and second-guess our motives, causing us to gaslight ourselves. We could overthink and obsess about situations. The mind becomes analytical and cerebral due to the Virgo energy. The presence of Neptune highlights our fears, urging us to stand still when we should be letting go of these phobias. The only way out is through, so take a deep breath and meditate to get your groove back. Also, give your shadow self a hug and tend to the repressed parts of your heart and nature.