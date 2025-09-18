The Solar Eclipse In Virgo Is Here — & It Promises A New Beginning For You
If you've been crashing out all season due to the cosmos, you might want to mark September 21st on your calendar. We have one more astrological phenomenon to tackle. The very last day of summer brings a dramatic solar eclipse in Virgo. This lunation promises a new beginning, as long as we aim towards a bright future and stop harboring ourselves in the past. We must be courageous and bold to attain the desired outcome.
Solar eclipses occur every six months when the moon comes between the sun and Earth. The moon casts a shadow on Earth when it blocks the sun’s light from reflecting on our planet. This is a partial solar eclipse, so it means that the moon will be in a crescent shape since the sun’s light is not fully hidden.
Now that we've undergone the science lesson, let’s jump into the astrology of the eclipse. Saturn retrograde in Pisces opposes the Moon in Virgo, offering us a new way to nurture ourselves or others. We might find that we are growing as people and the ways in which we were taught to act are no longer cutting. Cutting the cord on old emotional responses will be challenging, as we've been trained to use them from childhood. It'll be freeing once we see that we don't need to fit into a stereotype of how we should behave. Revolting against the status quo and what is required of us gives us a sense of authenticity and confidence. The eclipse will make it easier than ever to embrace these changes.
The caveat to individuating during this lunation is that Neptune retrograde in Aries is close by degree (although not in the same sign) to the Virgo Moon. As a result, we might feel a tinge of delusion and uncertainty when moving forward. Neptune makes us doubt our intentions and second-guess our motives, causing us to gaslight ourselves. We could overthink and obsess about situations. The mind becomes analytical and cerebral due to the Virgo energy. The presence of Neptune highlights our fears, urging us to stand still when we should be letting go of these phobias. The only way out is through, so take a deep breath and meditate to get your groove back. Also, give your shadow self a hug and tend to the repressed parts of your heart and nature.
The solar eclipse receives activation from both Black Moon Lilith and the asteroid Lilith, who are in Scorpio. Since Lilith's rebellious and potent energy is in orbit around the moon, we aren't going to be submissive. No one can hold us back from expressing ourselves. Also, the asteroid Juno is in Scorpio, helping us reclaim our power and stand in authority. From this moment on, we’ll strive for greatness and we will not settle for anything less than awesome, for nothing that does not align with our aspirations. Yes, this can apply to relationships, too.
We're releasing since the eclipse falls on the South Node of Destiny. To echo the previous statements, use your strength to focus on improving your life. Letting go is scary because the outcome is unknown. But things cannot stay the same forever, so we must welcome transformation with open arms. If we refuse, the universe will do so for us. Knowing this, we can make efforts and control the speed at which we move. Growth doesn't happen overnight, so baby steps are pivotal. As long as we try, we’ll be rewarded.
The overall intention of this eclipse is to ensure we are on the righteous path — the best way forward for us as individuals. Adhering to our morals and sense of self is vital. We are designing and enforcing the structures that dictate how we move forward and feel. No one can tell us what to do. We are the ones driving the car and making decisions. People may not like how we are behaving, only because they realize that they cannot tell us what to do. You're the boss, Applesauce. What rules are you implementing? Stay the course and define boundaries. You got this!
