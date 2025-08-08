Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My mom heavily encouraged education. My parents told me they’d pay for grad school if it was a good program. I worked in undergrad to pay for living expenses: tutoring, doing research and on summer internship. I recently added up, and realized I made over $50,000 during those four years! Yay! Nowadays I just tutor on the side at $30 an hour, or do internships.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

Not much, really? Just don’t spend money and try to make more. But they also told me it’s better to live a life you are happy about and make choices that align with your values rather than to follow the money. My mom stopped working for a couple years when I was young to raise me and my siblings, so it was just my dad working for a while. My dad did not make enough to support a family in our HCOL area, so we lived with our relatives. Makes me think about what I’d do if I have kids. Can I just give the kid to my parents?



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job, at 16, was at a healthcare facility doing front desk receptionist type work. I got paid minimum wage and my parents put it all in my 401(k). I worked there until I went to college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I had a very happy childhood playing in the dirt with the worms, with a normal amount of concern over money. I knew it was limited and saw how hard my parents worked to earn it. I had a lot of screaming-crying matches with my mom when I lost a water bottle or damaged a pair of glasses, haha. I went to public school my whole life until graduate school. Big fan of good public education.



Do you worry about money now?

My dad has a job now that works him to the bone, so I don’t want to take money from him because I feel like it’s money that comes at the cost of his life. I did worry about money in New York City a bit, but I feel more comfortable now that I’m working. I really like the food and opportunities in the city and am grateful I got to be here, but it’s really stressful living here and not just because of cost. I think I am a chill farm person at heart — I get stressed by noise and being swarmed by people. I had my phone stolen the first week I was in New York, but this was also partially my fault for being on my phone in Times Square. But I also get free food sometimes from nice business owners. A lot of NYC people are very kind.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I am not financially responsible for myself: my parents help me out when I need it. I plan on going to more schooling so I will continue to have no real money for a while.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents/relatives give me cash in red envelopes every new year. This is usually my fun money and I always use it on food.