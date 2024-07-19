Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I’m a first-gen immigrant but everyone in my generation attended college so although it wasn’t really stated, we all knew that after high school we’d enroll in college. I will add that my parents did not push us as hard academically as some of my aunts and uncles pushed my cousins, and I ended up attending a local private college despite our family not being well off. My college was expensive and, although I had scholarships to cover about two-thirds of the tuition, I ended up taking out the maximum federal loans every semester and still needing help for the first two years. My parents did not have money; our family lived paycheck to paycheck so one of my relatives stepped in and selflessly covered the tuition. I intend to repay them with interest, even though I know they would never accept the money from me. The rest of the tuition I covered by myself by working over the summers and during the school semester. I graduated during the pandemic, which meant I was lucky enough to take advantage of the interest freeze. I ended up paying off all my student loans right before interest resumed last year.