Sofie Pavitt Just Dropped My Ideal Sunscreen — & It Won’t Break You Out
In the year 2026, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify not wearing sunscreen every day. The risks and hazards of UV damage are well-documented, and sunscreens at every price point have flooded the shelves of drugstores and prestige boutiques alike. Yet folks are still struggling to find the right formula that won’t cause breakouts. Well, to finally put the issue to rest is none other than Sofie Pavitt, licensed esthetician (and unlicensed acne whisperer) whose namesake brand is unveiling perhaps its most highly-requested product to date: Sunscreen.
I’m a big fan of Pavitt, and as someone who has had acne for decades, I can attest that her line is among my favorites for keeping my complexion clear. The Mandelic Clearing Serum is a holy grail of mine since it’s gentle enough for everyday use; the 8% mandelic acid works wonders to exfoliate and prevent breakouts from forming. But back to Screentime — ahead, read my review of the latest addition to Sofie Pavitt Face’s lineup.
What is Screentime and what are the benefits?
Screentime is Sofie Pavitt Face’s first sunscreen, and combines hydrating benefits with broad-spectrum (UVA and UVB) SPF 30 protection. It’s formulated with ectoin (an amino acid derivative that hydrates and supports the skin barrier), niacinamide to reduce inflammation and excess oil, and vitamin E to nourish and soothe skin. In other words, Screentime’s benefits extend past sun protection to actually hydrating skin in both the short- and long-term.
What makes Screentime Non-Comedogenic Hydrating Sunscreen special?
For me, it’s all in the texture; like Pavitt’s Beauty Innovator Award-winning moisturizer, Screentime is silky, hydrating, and luxurious. (It really puts the “elegant” in “cosmetically elegant,” — industry speak for a sophisticated, innovative formula.) A lot of “acne-safe” sunscreens lean heavily into fluid-thin, dry-touch textures with a matte finish, most of which aren't enough to quench my skin or leave it feeling rough to the touch. The moisturizing nature of Screentime, however, is what makes it really unique.
Another thing that stood out to me right away was how well Screentime absorbed into my skin. It’s not a mineral formula, which came as a bit of a surprise, since I've found that physical sunscreens that have zinc or titanium oxide as an active ingredient tend to be better tolerated by my oily and acne-prone skin. Rather, it's a chemical one, using avobenzone, homosalate, and octisalate as UV filters.
Chemical sunscreens tend to get a bad rap despite being FDA-approved, but they have several redeeming qualities that shouldn’t be overlooked. Chemical sunscreens promise an invisible, cast-free finish, making it a popular choice for darker skin tones. Secondly, they typically feel lighter on the skin, which is great news for acne-prone skin types that tend to get oily quickly. (This also makes chemical SPF ideal for wearing under makeup.)
What to know about Screentime Non-Comedogenic Hydrating Sunscreen:
• Provides broad-spectrum (UVA and UVB) SPF 30 protection.
• Hydrates skin and supports skin barrier with ectoin, vitamin E, and glycerin.
• Is non-comedogenic, meaning it’s unlikely to clog pores.
How do you use Screentime Non-Comedogenic Hydrating Sunscreen, and is it worth it?
Sofie Pavitt (the person) suggests using this as a final step in your daytime skincare routine, or even in place of moisturizer if you’re especially oily. (In my experience, my skin doesn’t feel too greasy even when using this on top of my day moisturizer.) I follow the two-finger application rule for sunscreen (dispensing the product down the full length of my index and middle finger, and applying it all over my face, neck, and ears).
Worn alone, it leaves my skin with a glowy (but not sweaty) finish. Because of how hydrating it is, I also love how it sits under makeup; any dry patches are virtually gone, and my skin has a naturally healthy, hydrated glow that works as the perfect base for foundation and concealer.
As a beauty editor with an embarrassingly large sunscreen wardrobe with options at every price point, it says a lot that I keep reaching for this one ever since I started testing it a month ago. The texture is a big reason why: even on warm, humid days, it still feels comfortable on the skin, never heavy or greasy, and it holds up surprisingly well during workouts or other sweaty situations. According to Pavitt, it can even be applied over makeup by pressing a small amount onto the skin with a sponge or clean fingers. (This is good news, given that you should reapply your SPF roughly every two hours when outdoors.)
Where can you get Screentime Non-Comedogenic Hydrating Sunscreen?
You can currently shop Screentime at Sephora and Sofie Pavitt Face’s website, where it retails for $38. However, you can enjoy a 10% discount by subscribing to the product via the brand website; considering SPF is a true everyday essential, having it automatically restocked (and saving some cash in the process) makes staying consistent that much easier.
