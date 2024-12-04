This Is A Sign To Shop Society6’s Best Zodiac Gifts

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For the tricky giftee on your list, one need only look to the stars to find the perfect gift this year — and, luckily, Society6 has a wealth of unique, artist-designed home décor for the astro-obsessed.
“Astrology-themed art is a great way for people to decorate their homes with the cosmos,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. “I love it because it illuminates one’s unique personality — as seen through their zodiac sign — and lets them be seen not only by themselves, but guests as well.”
The reader-favorite destination is best known for its endless array of affordable wall art, greeting cards, stationery, and much more, all featuring the work of independent artists from around the world. This holiday season, Society6 has an assortment of astrology gifts, with something for every Zodiac sign. So, whether you’re looking for a whimsical decal for a Gemini or a storage pouch to keep a Virgo organized, you’re bound to find something they’re astrologically inclined to love.
Keep scrolling for our guide to Society6’s best astrology gifts.
Aries
The leaders of the Zodiac is known for their fiery temperament and bold personality, so a gift that’s both practical and decorative is ideal. “The ram can be impatient at times, which is why a wall clock serves as a reminder to relax and to be more present,” says Stardust.
Taurus
“The Bull is a lover of cool art, making this collage an amazing gift for the earth sign to receive,” says Stardust. The compact size makes it perfect for displaying on a desk or entryway.
Gemini
Geminis are the conversationalists of the Zodiac, so a custom phone case is an excellent gift to keep their precious tech — i.e. one of their main forms of communication — protected.
Cancer
Nothing crabby about the resident caretakers of the Zodiac. Stardusts notes how Cancers are the consummate hosts, who love to “invite people to their homes to show off their dwellings.” That’s why she recommends a serving tray — “for the host with the most.”
Leo
“Since Leo always wants to be in the limelight, they’ll appreciate this travel mug to quench their thirst for attention wherever they go,” says Stardust of this tumbler.
Virgo
Take it from a Virgo: We have a bag for everything, and that’s how we like it. “The earth sign is known for their organizational skills, making a carry-all pouch perfect for their need for structure and order,” confirms Stardust.
Libra
Libras are romantic and extremely creative, according to Stardust. They love “ to be around art — even when taking a bath, so the shower curtain is ideal,” she says.
Scorpio
For the enigmatic, passionate Scorpio, Stardust recommends a cozy gift to encourage some much-needed R&R. “The water sign likes to keep warm throughout the year, making a throw blanket ideal for their intense temperament.”
Sagittarius
Adventurous Sag never stays in one place for too long, so a whimsical bag that reflects their quirky personality will be much appreciated. “The archer is always on the go, due to their wanderlust personality, so the tote is great for them to pack essentials when traveling,” per Stardust.
Capricorn
Capricorns are “all business 24/7,” says Stardust, “which is why a laptop sleeve speaks to their need to be attached to their emails and Zoom.” (Take your PTO, Caps!)
Aquarius
Aquariuses are known for being independent intellectuals that want to leave their mark on the world in their own unique way, so playful decals are a sweet stocking stuffer — they can stick them onto their water bottle, laptop, or any other canvas.
Pisces
Emotional Pisces are at home in water, so artsy bathroom décor is the perfect addition to their space. “The water sign will love a bath mat that hones their sign’s imagery because they find comfort luxuriating in the bath, as any fish would,” Stardust suggests.
