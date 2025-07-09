Society6 Has The Answer To Your Blank Wall Problem
Ah, the decorating dilemma. For those of us looking for unique wall decor that truly reflects our personality, it seems like the only option is spending hours trawling the internet for quality art, and dropping a quarter of our paycheck on a decent frame. Throw a strict landlord into the mix, and you’re in peel-and-stick hook hell — praying your art doesn’t crash land in the middle of the night. Sure, there’s always our trusty college dorm tapestry and a couple of push-pins, but that doesn’t exactly shout, “This is where a grown-up with their shit together lives”. Alternatively, you can take the minimalist route, but who really wants to stare at blank walls every day?
Luckily, there’s another budget-friendly, time-saving, and very appealing option available: everyone’s favorite artsy homeware hub, Society6. They’ve already done all the hard work and put together artwork to suit every vibe and taste — from art print collages that you can mix and match for your dream gallery wall, to luxe-looking foiled prints that instantly elevate any space. (Bonus: prices start at just $20.) From foodies to music lovers, to romantics wishing they lived in a quaint English cottage, and those daydreaming of a seaside escape, Society6 has you covered. Below is a curated selection of our favorite prints that’ll have you (and your landlord) smiling every time you look at your walls — just stock up on some wall-safe white tack and channel your inner curator.
The Perfect Wall Art For… Foodies
You may not have any vacations planned this summer, but with this colorful and cuisine-inspired collage on your wall, every one of your dinner parties will feel a little Italian Riviera-coded. La Dolce Vita, indeed!
The Perfect Wall Art For… Plant Lovers
Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can decorate your home appropriately. This shimmering foil print is sure to elevate your army of houseplants (even if they're secretly fake).
The Perfect Wall Art For... Those Who Wish They Could Wallpaper Their Home
Aside from all the most obvious issues, one of the most frustrating parts of renting is that your ability to decorate is severely limited. With this luxe edition of a William Morris print, you can at least pretend that you can cover up all the ugly magnolia walls in your home.
The Perfect Wall Art For… Those Who Wish They Lived By The Sea
Whether you’re a landlocked ocean-lover, are obsessed with all things fish-related, or just live for the trending fisherman aesthetic, your home can now reflect your maritime love all year round.
The Perfect Wall Art For… Cat Lovers
Celebrate your own little leopard with this luxe foil print. Say it with us: "biggggg stretch!"
The Perfect Wall Art For… Bold Print Lovers
The simplest way to amp up your blank walls? A gallery wall of big, bold shapes, quirky, playful sketches, and striking block colors.
The Perfect Wall Art For… By Your Bar Cart
Let’s be real, who doesn’t want to be bathing in a sparkling martini glass after a long day at work? Alas, that is not quite a reality for most of us (unless your name is Dita Von Teese), so instead we’ll settle for this stylish print — ideal for above our at-home bar cart.
The Perfect Wall Art For… Pretending You Live In A Countryside Cottage
Calling all Jane Austen and Bridgerton fans, we’ve found the easiest (and most affordable) way to transform your home into the English period drama-esque countryside cottage of your dreams.
The Perfect Wall Art For… Music Lovers
Music lovers, elevate your sacred space (aka your vinyl player or CD player set up) with a print that captures your true essence.
