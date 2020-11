Whether you’re at the park or in someone’s yard, trash is bound to pile up, no matter how diligently you were using reusable cutlery, plates, and the like. There’s no buzzkill quite like having to dispose of all your paper towels, food packaging, and empty bottles after a picnic, so get yourself a pop-up trash bin so you can stay tidy throughout your hang-out. It’ll be way more sturdy than that plastic bag that ends up blowing around everywhere, and you can easily carry it to the nearest garbage disposal to empty it out when your get-together is over. Better yet: bring along two and use one for trash and one for recycling. Suddenly, cleaning up is a total breeze.