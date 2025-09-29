Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes: My maternal grandmother was the reason I went to college, though there wasn’t much discussion surrounding the topic. I was told I was going to college and that’s it. I have a Bachelor of Arts, Juris Doctor degree, and a Master of Social Work. All of it was paid for from the funds of my structured settlement.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

I don’t remember having many conversations about money. When I was a teenager, I learned that I was getting a certain amount per year or every three or four years (more on this later). My grandmother told me college would be paid for and explained how. I didn’t know the full details of the settlement until I was well into my 20s. My dad did take me to a financial advisor one year to start an investment account.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at Wendy’s when I was in high school. I was expected to pay for my own car insurance.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I guess I never really thought about it when I was a kid. Neither of my parents went to college (mom was an LPN and dad worked in a factory), but I never wanted for anything.



Do you worry about money now?

All the time. It’s crazy when I actually look at the numbers. I feel like I’m somewhat ok. But I constantly worry there won’t be enough/it’s going to run out, etc.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Probably when I got my first job at 16. In order to drive, I was expected to pay for my own insurance. After that, I’ve supported myself through work and funds from the structured settlement.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes: My mom was killed by a drunk driver when I was a child. He happened to be driving a company vehicle. My family successfully sued the company. The funds then went into a structured settlement and I received an annuity payment every four to five years up until I was in my late 30s. The annuity payments increased every year and the last one was the biggest. Also, as I mentioned above, before I started high school, my grandmother told me I was getting approximately $1,000 per month, which would last for four years and which would pay for my tuition (I went to a private school). After that, I would get a lump sum once a year for the four years I was in college, which would pay my college tuition. And then after that, I would get a lump sum payment every four of five years, which lasted until my late 30s.