5:30 p.m. — I get home and snack on some cucumber slices and spinach dip. O. is at class late today, so I take the dog out and throw the ball around for half an hour with him. The neighbor dogs come out (behind the fence) and start barking their heads off at him. It gives him anxiety. He hasn't been the best around other dogs lately. About four months ago, we were on a walk and a dog charged at him out of nowhere from a backyard and attacked him. Ever since, anytime we take him to the dog park, he has issues with other dogs. O. and I aren't really sure what to do about this recent development, but have been keeping him away from other dogs for now until we can figure out what to do next (classes maybe?).