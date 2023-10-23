Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I wouldn’t say there was an expectation from any authority figure in my life, but I expected it of myself. I was very studious as a child, so for me, it just made sense as my next step. Also, I know my parents and grandparents are proud of me for doing so. I just graduated this past May from a private university. I received a lot of scholarships and grants and paid for the rest of my first three years of school with loans. My senior year, I paid the remaining balance after my grants and scholarships using my savings. I am responsible for paying my student loan debt by myself.