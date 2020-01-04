7:55 a.m. — My alarm goes off for the third time and I relent. Yet more garbage trucks in addition to the gardeners. I check my phone and find that my cousin that I don't talk to often has Instagram DM'd my brother and I that our uncle (who is battling cancer) is in the hospital and not doing well, and that her mom is having trouble contacting my dad and their other brother. So I send my dad an email asking him to give her a call ASAP, which he does. I then wake up Z. so that she can shower with me. R. is still asleep (he doesn't have work today).