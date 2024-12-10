Where The Hell Has Everyone’s Social Etiquette Gone?

I need the people in my camp to speak up louder. To tell people when they’re doing something that momentarily screws someone else over. If we don’t, we’re always going to be on the back foot. Personally, I don’t want to live in a world where the behavior of the guy I butted heads with on the train is so commonplace that I don’t even notice the rudeness anymore. Where it doesn’t even register because everyone has been emboldened to act the same way. That, to me, is a scary thought. As a species we do a lot of justifying based on what others do to us: If someone barges past you, you think it’s okay to barge past someone else, or figure that you may as well otherwise it’ll be you who’s shoved. We need to act with kindness and consideration — if not for everyone around us, then at the very least with some faith that what goes around comes around. With the holiday season now well underway, everyone is rushing around with tunnel vision that bit more. If we can spare a little thought for one another, maybe we’ll enjoy things — mundane and special — more, together.