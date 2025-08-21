TikTok Made Me Do It: Soccer Jersey Outfits To Try Now
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
European soccer dominated sports bars and Instagram feeds this summer — especially with the Lionesses’ UEFA cup win and women’s soccer gaining more global momentum. Add in some major pop culture tie-ins (Ted Lasso’s fourth season announcement focusing on a women's team, and a rumored Bend It Like Beckham sequel), and it’s no surprise the soccer aesthetic is hitting harder than ever.
Adidas mini track shorts (recently worn by Zoë Kravitz and more fashion It girls) also just landed on Lyst Index’s Q2 hottest products list. Plus, cleats (spotted on Rosalía) are popping up as an unexpected streetwear choice, according to Style Analytics. But TikTok has crowned the ultimate summer MVP of the sporty trend: the soccer jersey.
I first noticed the look while scrolling on Pinterest and TikTok — girls styling soccer jerseys for more than just game day. Then I started spotting them IRL across NYC, worn to brunch, drinks, and just about everything in between. As someone who grew up watching and playing soccer, the resurgence made me nostalgic and sartorially intrigued.
Ahead, see how I styled a few jerseys for everyday settings, from casual errands to the office and even nights out. And no, these jerseys aren’t tied to specific teams or players — they’re pieces I picked up from my favorite retailers, like Urban Outfitters and Old Navy. Think: less fandom, more athletics-chic.
Adidas mini track shorts (recently worn by Zoë Kravitz and more fashion It girls) also just landed on Lyst Index’s Q2 hottest products list. Plus, cleats (spotted on Rosalía) are popping up as an unexpected streetwear choice, according to Style Analytics. But TikTok has crowned the ultimate summer MVP of the sporty trend: the soccer jersey.
I first noticed the look while scrolling on Pinterest and TikTok — girls styling soccer jerseys for more than just game day. Then I started spotting them IRL across NYC, worn to brunch, drinks, and just about everything in between. As someone who grew up watching and playing soccer, the resurgence made me nostalgic and sartorially intrigued.
Ahead, see how I styled a few jerseys for everyday settings, from casual errands to the office and even nights out. And no, these jerseys aren’t tied to specific teams or players — they’re pieces I picked up from my favorite retailers, like Urban Outfitters and Old Navy. Think: less fandom, more athletics-chic.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How To Style Soccer Jerseys: Trousers & Cleats
To test the jersey-at-work theory, I wore my butter yellow cropped Puma jersey to the Refinery29 office. It didn’t feel too casual or out of place, thanks to a few key styling choices: I paired it with belted linen pants (that basically pass for black trousers), plus my sleek Adidas Taekwondo sneakers — no cleats in my closet (yet). But if you’re skeptical about the emerging trend, ballet sneakers (aka sneakerinas) offer a more wearable twist.
For accessories, I added a watch, colorful beaded jewelry, a Mansur Gavirel leather hobo bag, and a playful bag charm for just the right touch of (office-appropriate) personality.
For accessories, I added a watch, colorful beaded jewelry, a Mansur Gavirel leather hobo bag, and a playful bag charm for just the right touch of (office-appropriate) personality.
How To Style Soccer Jerseys: Maxi Skirt & Kitten Heels
Inspired by the fashion girlies styling boxy jerseys with hyper-feminine staples, I decided to pair mine with a white maxi skirt and thong kitten heels — two summer wardrobe MVPs. Since this jersey is quite long and oversized, I draped and tucked it into the waistband, which gave the look a relaxed balance. Looking back, I’d add a chain belt to level it up even more for a night out.
To pull everything together, I color-matched my accessories to the jersey: a blue mini studded Dottz bag, red-framed Warby Parker sunglasses, and a green claw clip.
To pull everything together, I color-matched my accessories to the jersey: a blue mini studded Dottz bag, red-framed Warby Parker sunglasses, and a green claw clip.
How To Style Soccer Jerseys: Capris & Ballet Flats
I’ve officially joined the capri comeback — and I’m not mad about it. For a weekend look, I paired a bold jersey with black capris and Mary Jane ballet flats, leaning into the retro feel. Yellow vintage-style sunglasses from Guess and an easy crossbody bag (not pictured) made it feel practical and fun. Add your everyday jewelry and take on the day.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How To Style Soccer Jerseys: Track Shorts & Sneakers
Sure, trendy jorts and baggy jeans are the go-to styling companions for soccer jerseys, but I wanted to channel the Adidas sprinter short vibe. For this look, I leaned into pattern and color: a checkered jersey, striped elastic-waistband shorts, and gingham Nike Cortez sneakers. A bright sling bag from T.J. Maxx and my beloved plush Monchhichi keychain brought it together, giving me all the joyful, comfy feels. It 100% made my inner child very happy — and officially cemented soccer jerseys as a new go-to for me.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT