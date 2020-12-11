5 Chic Ways To Style A Snowflake Manicure

An at-home holiday doesn't have to be void of festive cheer. Keep in mind, Pillsbury still makes slice-and-bake sugar cookies in the shape of reindeer, and Netflix has Christmas movies aplenty. But if you're still feeling kinda Grinch-y about the absence of an IRL bartender serving you an overpriced cranberry vodka, it might be time to break out the glitter.
That doesn't require digging into your closet for something heavy with sequins (or even changing out of sweatpants). All you need is a sparkly nail polish and a can-do attitude to test drive this season's most festive nail-art trend: snowflakes. Yes, like velvet nails, snowflake designs are everywhere right now, ranging from chic and minimalist with pinks and nudes to bright red and studded with crystals. To find your favorite one — and source this weekend's DIY project — scroll through the gallery, ahead.