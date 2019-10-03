20 Snakeskin Print Boots That Are Surprisingly Neutral & Easy To Wear

If you're already on the hunt for a new pair of boots for the season, we’d like to encourage you to follow your animal instincts and embrace the snakeskin trend.
The main thing we love about this scaled print is that it actually functions as a neutral. Yes, at first glance, the reptile-inspired motif does seem busy with its harmony of hues and textured appeal. But when you have subdued colorways like black and white or a mix of grays, the striking pattern can pretty much be mixed and matched with anything. Which brings us to item number two: If you're going for the bold, there are other iterations of the print featuring more vibrant colors like orange and red that instead make for major statement moment. You can even find snakeskin boots with architectural silhouettes or heels to combine two major trends into one stand-out shoe. The opportunities are endless.
So for a fiercer take on your favorite seasonal classics like Chelsea boots, lace-ups, and over-the-knee styles, we suggest slithering your way into something new this fall. Go on and take a walk on the wild side with any of the 16 serpent-like pieces ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.