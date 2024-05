The Important Role A Smile Plays In Dating, According To The Experts

It's important to note that a smile doesn’t have to be “perfect.” Desiree Yazdan , DDS and Crest partner, says that a well-kempt smile, aka having good oral hygiene and healthy teeth, is often the key to more confidence — and thus, better dating. Her patients have often reported better dating experiences when they improve their smiles. “People want to look their best; they want to feel their best,” says Dr. Yazdan, who suggests taking a hard look — a "Reality Checkup" — at your current toothpaste, because it might not be benefiting you like you think. If it's not, she recommends Crest 3DWhite Brilliance Vibrant Peppermint Toothpaste as her go-to first line of defense, because, unlike other toothpastes, this one achieves a noticeably whiter and brighter smile in just three days and is designed to remove 100% more stains than basic toothpastes. “If they're embarrassed because their teeth are stained or for any other reason, they don't want to be going out and meeting people and trying to set up dates.”