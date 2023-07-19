ADVERTISEMENT
This Sustainable Jewelry Is Made From Recycled Glass Bottles & It’s On Sale Right Now

Mercedes Viera
Super Sale AlertGet 29% off sitewide at Smart Glass Jewelry with our promo code SMARTGLASSR29, now through July 24.
Interested in adding sustainable products — especially jewelry — to your recycled collection? Enter Smart Glass Jewelry, a jewelry brand with pieces made out of recycled glass bottles. And Refinery29 readers don't just get to feel good buying beautiful necklaces, rings, and earrings that actively removed glass waste from our planet, but they also get to do it at a discount. Now through July 24, get 29% off sitewide with our exclusive promo code SMARTGLASS29 at checkout. Keep scrolling to find your favorite recycled pieces before this major sale is done.
Mosaic Stiletto Sterling Silver Necklace, $46 $32.66

Smart Glass Jewelry
Mosaic Stiletto Sterling Silver Necklace
$32.66$46.00
Smart Glass Jewelry
Recycled from a variety of glass bottles, this one-of-a-kind mosaic vertical glass piece on a solid sterling silver chain is perfect for any geometric jewelry fanatic. It comes in four colorways: Confetti (from Bombay Sapphire gin bottles and beer), Pastel (from sake bottles), Ocean (from vodka and Coca-Cola bottles), and Wine (from a red wine bottle, a white wine bottle, and a Riesling bottle).
Cube Gold Ring, $56 $39.76

Smart Glass Jewelry
Cube Gold Ring
$39.76$56.00
Smart Glass Jewelry
This ultimate cocktail ring features its 22K gold-plated pewter, an adjustable band (which fits sizes 4 through 8), and a chunky glass piece with a matte finish. Reviewers say they "love [their] ring!" and that "it's classy and a conversation starter" with "great workmanship!"
Small Wave Earrings Ocean Colors, $48 $34.08

Smart Glass Jewelry
Small Wave Earrings Ocean Colors
$34.08$48.00
Smart Glass Jewelry
These beautiful, lightweight earrings have two wave-like glass pieces with different pastel blue and green hues that remind us of our favorite salty waters, all of it on with sterling silver or gold French hooks.
Wave Small Pendant Ocean Colors, $66 $46.86

Smart Glass Jewelry
Wave Small Pendant Ocean Colors
$46.86$66.00
Smart Glass Jewelry
This beautiful and subtle blue-hued necklace features two pieces of totally unique ruffle glass on an 18-inch sterling silver or gold chain.
Cube Long Tassel Necklace, $86 $61.06

Smart Glass Jewelry
Cube Long Tassel Necklace
$61.06$86.00
Smart Glass Jewelry
Tassel it up with these brightly colored matte glass necklaces. Each one features a recycled glass bead (choose from five blue- and green-hued colorways) with a gorgeous brass tassel on a 34-inch brass chain.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

