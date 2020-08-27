21 Convertible Furniture Finds That Will Help Your Space Do It ALL

Has a quaran-second even passed if you haven't seen the phrase the new normal at least thrice? Our short answer: likely not. Such is life in the year 2020 where, contrary to what it suggests, our new normal doesn't provide much newness at all. We've been relegated to carry on working, eating, exercising, and grasping at something vaguely akin to what we once called a social life all in the same 550-square-foot apartment. So, for the sake of our dwindling sanities, we culled together a list of our favorite forms of convertible furniture in order to open things up and introduce some real newness into our normals.
Apparently, the fact that we've suddenly found ourselves in need of a home office set-up does not equate to us having actual space for the sprawling vintage desk plus premium ergonomic chair. Nor does it mean we'll be enjoying the shared meals with our roommates at the coffee-turned-dining-room table while all three take simultaneous Zoom calls. Luckily, the finds we sourced ahead are all designed to make any small space as fluidly adaptable to whatever kind of new normal is thrown our way: from sleeper sofas and shelf-desks to collapsable stools and rolling carts. Scroll on to discover the best multi-purpose home buys we could wrangle up out there in the Wild Wild Web.
