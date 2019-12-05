8 Tiny Gifts That Pretty Much Everyone Will Love

You’ve heard it before: It’s the little things that count. That’s especially true when it comes to holiday gifting. Though there are more than enough flashy gift ideas to go around, a small, thoughtful gift can end up being the perfect option when it comes to something your friends can actually use — and love.
For your BFF whose self-care routine could use an upgrade, thinking small can be a savior: a rich body cream or a stylishly updated razor from Vera Bradley + Venus that delivers a smooth shave can inspire her next at-home spa day. Or, for your selfie-obsessed cousin, a practical but chic addition to her phone. Whether you’re looking for the perfect little something for your office’s gift exchange or need stocking stuffers for the fam, this roundup of tiny, life-improving picks will help you find gifts that’ll be a major hit for everyone on your list.