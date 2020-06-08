The last few months have made it absolutely clear: While uplifting our communities should be an everyday priority, people need our help more than ever in times of unrest and uncertainty.
If you're in the position to do so, Shopify makes it easy to shop small and give back when you support the indie brands the all-in-one commerce platform powers. These small businesses' efforts to pay it forward span from producing masks for medical personnel combatting COVID-19 to donating to organizations fighting racial injustice.
Ahead, we've rounded up 16 standouts you can feel good about buying from. And if you're a business owner (or looking to turn a side hustle into your own socially minded operation), the platform is offering a 14-day free trial for all new members. Whichever side of the shopping cart you fall on, it's a great time to make a difference.