At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I didn't become financially responsible for myself until I turned 28, when I was able to earn a living wage about a year after starting my small business. But to be completely candid (and it's hard to admit this even anonymously), it's difficult for me to establish true financial independence from my mom. Although I make more than enough money to be financially responsible for myself, she still routinely offers to supplement my income and checks in on my finances to make sure I'm comfortable. Despite knowledge of my income, she gifts me money in sums that are not insignificant, and she takes it very personally when I try to turn them down. I'm appreciative of her generosity but I'm also unable to honestly say I'm fully financially independent at the ripe age of 34. I do try to put away most of the money I make and the monetary gifts, so I do have some financial safety net in case anything goes wrong, but I also recognize that my mom is a big safety net for me.