The Best Wellness Gifts That Support Small Businesses

If there ever was time to shop small, it is now. A full 79% of small businesses have experienced a "moderate-to-large negative effect" from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to August's U.S. Census Bureau Small Business Pulse Survey.
Our dollars can make a big difference, and while it often feels easier to order something from from a massive chain, gifts that come from small businesses have their own perks: higher-quality craftsmanship, easier personalization, and just that warm, fuzzy feeling you get from supporting someone who needs it.
"Small businesses are owned by our neighbors, and they have a vested interest in the neighborhood — they hire local, serve local, donate local, and often source from artists, makers, and service providers in the area," says Kayli Kunkel, owner of small retail business Earth and Me.
The wellness space is full of small businesses selling unique gifts that your friends and family will love. And if you feel tempted to snag a luxe candle or satin face mask for yourself too, it's a little splurge you can feel good about.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.