Strap In, Slingback Shoes Are Back (& Better Than Ever)

What goes around comes around, and we know that to be doubly-true when it comes to fashion trends. Court shoes, backless mules, slingbacks — whatever you call them, they've been sliding into our peripheral and are ready to make a full-on comeback. These low-heeled shoes are just as synonymous with the nostalgic glamour of Sex and the City as cosmo cocktails, gossiping on a corded home phone, and massive walk-in closets in one of the world’s most space-challenged cities. How else could Carrie Bradshaw nail her iconic strut-and-hop walk through the streets of NYC without her own massive collection of slingback heels?
Since we’re all on a late-'90s/early 2000s nostalgia kick thanks to the series hitting Netflix for the first time this past spring, it’s hardly surprising that the shoe trend is back and bigger than ever. It’s been 26 years since SATC debuted, but we’re all desperate for a slice of that Y2K rom com main character energy. And after several years of big and bold shoes reigning supreme (‘70s platforms, chunky trainers, sturdy loafers…), the age of teeny-tiny shoes is here: ballet flats (especially mesh designs), micro heels and thong sandals are all having a moment. It’s the perfect break for our summer outfits (and for our feet). With a slingback, you still get some of the height, minus the teetering — and with a d'orsay cut, they're practically sweat-free. So, if you're still searching for the shoe of the season, consider your mission accomplished.
