R29 Staff On The One Change That Had The Most Impact On Their Skin

“My skin and jawline have had such a glow up ever since I started incorporating gua sha into my nighttime routine. I grew up in China, so I had been vaguely familiar with the practice, which was rooted in ancient Chinese medicine. But it wasn’t until I tried a gua sha facial at Chuan Spa that I became fully convinced of its effectiveness. A gua sha facial is so much more than massaging your face with nice products: A jade tool is used to scrape and press on several acupressure points over your face. The important ones, as I had learned from my facialist, are your temples, your philtrum [the space between the nose and lip], both sides of your nose, and the base of your neck. This helps stimulate blood flow and is said to open up lymphatic vessels, therefore helping your skin absorb the nutrients from the products much more quickly. A regular facial gives my face a glowy and hydrated look that lasts around 24 hours, but a gua sha facial leaves my skin looking extra firm and rosy, with the glow lasting for more than a week. Since then, I have been doing gua sha on myself at least twice a week, and I used my tool every night in the months leading up to my wedding, as I wanted my skin to look as naturally dewy as possible.