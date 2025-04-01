All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Your social feeds might be festival-ready, but the real question is: What about your skin? As much as we love going all out with our glam and ‘fits (and trust us, we do), music festivals can be tough on even the most well-behaved complexions. “The long hours in the sun, combined with sweat, makeup, and late nights, create the perfect storm for skin stress,” New York-based dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD tells Refinery29. “But with a little awareness, you can absolutely have fun while keeping your skin healthy.” A little prep goes a long way to keep your skin happy — so we asked the experts for their best advice on weathering multi-day outdoor festivities and staying just as glowy as day one.
1. Wear Sunscreen (& Don’t Forget To Reapply!)
“First and foremost, wear the damn sunscreen — and I'm talking about broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher,” says Dr. Idriss. “Apply it generously before you step outside, and don't forget areas like your ears, neck, and the back of your hands. Be sure to reapply throughout the day in the blazing sun. The Supergoop! powder SPF is great for reapplication.”
“I love the Ultra Violette Extreme Screen SPF 50, and then the Vacation Super Spritz for easy reapplication throughout the day,” recommends Sofie Pavitt, licensed esthetician and founder of Sofie Pavitt Face.
2. Hydrate From The Inside Out
“Hydration is key — not just for your body, but for your skin too,” says Dr. Idriss. “Festivals are often in the heat, and dehydration can lead to dull, tired-looking skin, and even breakouts.” Most festivals won’t permit glass or metal bottles, but you can usually bring empty, refillable, plastic water bottles and refill at designated stations. Hydration packets like Liquid I.V. can also help replenish electrolytes and keep you quenched.
3. Start Your Skincare Routine In The Shower
Even the most hydrating body lotion can only do so much if your skin is already stripped of moisture. The old adage, “work smarter, not harder,” applies here: Start in the shower to build a hydrating foundation — and maximize efficiency while you're at it. Look for gentle, creamy, non-stripping formulas that are enriched with deeply moisturizing ingredients, like the eos Cashmere Body Wash, which is not only pH balanced to support your skin barrier but also features a Cashmere Smooth Complex — a blend of shea, argan, and cocoa butters for soothed, optimally hydrated skin.
4. Lighten Up
“Long, hot days outside are not the time to go heavy [on] layering serums, essences, moisturizers, SPF, and makeup,” says Pavitt. Her suggestion: Keep your festival routine to the basics if your plans involve dancing (and sweating). “Cleanse the skin well in the morning, apply moisturizer and a high factor sunscreen, and then have some fun with your makeup,” she advises.
5. Sun Protection, But Make It Fashion
Both experts agree that adding a hat or visor to your festival ‘fit is a smart move (in addition to sunscreen, not as a replacement). “A hat is also a non-negotiable to further protect the face, scalp, and neck throughout the day outside,” says Pavitt. Dr. Idriss loves Bluestone Sunshield’s chic UPF 50+ visors, which come in a variety of chromatic colorways.
6. Mist Opportunity
It may seem high maintenance to carry a face spray around, but trust us — your skin will be grateful for it. Dr. Idriss recommends that festival goers use a hydrating mist to keep skin refreshed throughout the day. (It’ll also help cool you down in the sun!) “Hypochlorous acid sprays are great for cleansing the skin,” says Pavitt. We love the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray, which is available in a travel-friendly mini size, and helps refresh skin, ward off breakouts, and calm inflammation. “If you’re using [a mist] throughout the day, remember to reapply your SPF immediately afterward because they essentially wipe away all previously applied skincare,” says Pavitt. Another option: Go down the DIY route with a skin-soothing recipe courtesy of Dr. Idriss: “You can even make your own mist with glycerin, distilled water, and rosewater for anti-inflammatory benefits,” she shares.
7. Wash Away The Day
“Festival makeup is definitely part of the fun, but all that glitter, decals, and heavy glam can be tough on your skin — not to mention the struggle of getting it all off at the end of the night,” says Dr. Idriss. She recommends her eponymous Soft Wash as a one-step cleanser to remove makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and more. But if that sounds ambitious for a long day of dancing, we’ve got you. “This is the only time I would recommend packing makeup wipes as a backup,” she says. An excellent option is the Sofie Pavitt Face Micellar Cleansing Pads. “[These] quickly remove your makeup in one go, with no water needed,” says Pavitt.
