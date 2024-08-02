All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When it comes to summer beauty, lots of us tend to favour the less is more approach. From opting for a lightweight skin tint to omitting certain skincare steps altogether (though never SPF), you might consider streamlining your beauty routine to navigate the soaring temperatures. Why? The combination of heat and humidity is enough to complicate anyone’s relationship with their beauty faves. (We hate to break it to you, but that rich moisturizer which kept your skin flawless in the first few months of the year might now be the cause of your clogged pores and breakouts.)
To help you stay glowy throughout the rest of the season, we asked a handful of trusted dermatologists and experienced editors to share the products they tend to skip in their routines come summertime. They’ve also recommended alternatives that will keep your skin looking and feeling fresh, from moisturizers that let your skin “breathe” to multi-tasking products that will reduce your getting ready time.
Skip: Your Daytime Moisturizer
“For my patients with oily skin, I often recommend omitting the use of a separate moisturizer during the day in the summer months. Modern sunscreens are formulated to be highly moisturizing, effectively serving a dual purpose. [Alongside sunscreen] these products typically contain hydrating ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which provide plenty of moisture to the skin while offering crucial protection against the sun’s rays. For most individuals, a high-quality, broad-spectrum, moisturizing sunscreen will suffice, providing all the necessary benefits of hydration and sun protection in a single application. The exception to this would be those who have very dry skin. This summer, I’m just using the Eucerin Oil Control Sunscreen and no moisturizer underneath.” — Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London
“I recommend using a lighter cream or lotion such as CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 50. This product provides the necessary hydration without the greasiness and includes broad spectrum SPF protection, which is essential for guarding against sun damage. In the evening you could use the CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion instead of a thicker night cream.” — Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist
Skip: Your Eye Cream
“I like to switch up my eye cream during the summer. I had been using an eye cream that contains squalane, which provides the hydration I need in the winter, but is a bit too heavy for warmer months. Instead, I switched to wearing Colorescience’s Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35. It’s an eye serum, concealer and SPF all in one tube. The active ingredients [polysaccharides, peptides, vitamins and plant extracts] work to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Your pigmentation can get worse in the sun, so the sunscreen is really helpful alongside the color correction from the concealer. I like that the skincare aspect is coupled with a makeup element, and this reduces the need for an extra product in your summer skincare routine.” — Dr Alia Ahmed, consultant dermatologist
Skip: Your Lip Balm
“I have chronically dry lips and the only products that help are usually thick, unctuous balms. More often than not, though, this spells bad news for my skin in summer, as it tends to become more prone to clogged pores and breakouts when the weather is warmer. My lip line is not exempt! With that in mind, I like to switch out those heavy balms for something light and effective, namely a hyaluronic acid serum. I really like The Inkey List’s 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which plumps and softens my lips really nicely. I keep it on my desk and apply a drop or two throughout the day after a sip of water, as hyaluronic acid works better on damp skin.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 Deputy Beauty Director
Skip: Your Foundation
“I find that most full-coverage foundations don’t work well with my combination skin in the summer. I sweat profusely in the heat, especially on my forehead and along the bridge of my nose, so my makeup is practically melting off my face as soon as I step outside. Skin tints are a godsend to get the coverage I need without that suffocating sensation on my skin. My favorite this summer has been Saie's Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer, which has a stretchable coverage that feels barely-there. It comes with SPF 35 broad spectrum protection, which is always a bonus, but I’d still recommend wearing sunscreen underneath. Just two pumps are enough to blur blemishes and even out my skin tone, while offering hydration through ingredients like hyaluronic acid and pansy flower extract. There’s also vitamin C, which works behind the scenes to reduce hyperpigmentation. My skin looks like the dewiest, best version of itself all day long, which is everything I wish for in the summer.” — Venus Wong, Refinery29 Senior Writer
Skip: Your Night Cream
“During summer I tend to stop using my night cream. In the warmer months, skin produces more oil and sweat and I just don’t find my skin needs it so much — even though I get through the stuff like it’s going out of fashion in the winter. Instead, I use Beauty Pie’s Youthbomb 360° Radiance Concentrate Serum, as it has a blend of 15 active ingredients designed to supercharge the skin’s radiance, including hyaluronic acid and peptides, which are the hydrating agents my skin needs year-round.” — Dr Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist and pro medical director for Klira
Skip: Your Body Lotion
“In the summer, when temperatures and humidity levels are higher, the skin’s natural oil production increases, reducing the need for additional hydration from a separate body lotion. Also, applying too many products can lead to a heavy, greasy feel, potentially clogging pores and causing breakouts. Applying a lightweight body mist when you get out of the shower is therefore a great alternative to heavy body lotions. Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist would be a good option. Its scentless, non-greasy formula contains nourishing oat extract, which also works on sensitive skin types.” — Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London
Skip: Your Hand Cream
“Though the backs of my hands are perpetually dry, my palms get very sweaty in summer. Hand cream makes everything slippery and leaves greasy fingerprints all over my phone screen. I found a workaround recently when I started using the Nécessaire Body Serum on my hands as well as my arms and legs. Considering it’s so lightweight, I’m more inclined to use it, which means the skin on my hands is in much better condition. That’s also down to the hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisture-boosting niacinamide and ceramides, which are like the glue that keeps healthy skin intact. Now, it’s always on my desk — or a variation of the stuff! I also use serums that aren’t quite right for my face on the backs of my hands, which is a good way to reduce waste.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 Deputy Beauty Director
