“I find that most full-coverage foundations don’t work well with my combination skin in the summer. I sweat profusely in the heat, especially on my forehead and along the bridge of my nose, so my makeup is practically melting off my face as soon as I step outside. Skin tints are a godsend to get the coverage I need without that suffocating sensation on my skin. My favorite this summer has been Saie's Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer , which has a stretchable coverage that feels barely-there. It comes with SPF 35 broad spectrum protection, which is always a bonus, but I’d still recommend wearing sunscreen underneath. Just two pumps are enough to blur blemishes and even out my skin tone, while offering hydration through ingredients like hyaluronic acid and pansy flower extract. There’s also vitamin C , which works behind the scenes to reduce hyperpigmentation . My skin looks like the dewiest, best version of itself all day long, which is everything I wish for in the summer.” — Venus Wong , Refinery29 Senior Writer