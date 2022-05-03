I Overhauled My Skin-Care Routine With These Under-$15 Products

I’m never hesitant to completely overhaul my skin-care routine in the name of shopping science — and this time I've switched up my existing multi-dollar-sign beauty-shopping habit with a host of affordable products from UK drugstore brand Skin Proud. Pairing clean-girl-aesthetic packaging reminiscent of Kylie Skin and Glossier with very modest prices, the brand offers a plethora of high-quality products — everything from a vitamin C serum and ice hydrator moisturizers to a kombucha overnight mask and microfiber makeup remover pads — all for under $15. (There’s even a retinol serum and a niacinamide overnight mask — products that tend to fall on the pricier end of the spectrum.) Of course, I only tested a few that would work best for my skin (which is on the dryer side with some redness and texture issues). Skin Proud is a great vegan and cruelty-free option if you're on the lookout for new affordable (but incredible!) products to add to your routine. So, keep on scrolling if you're curious about my routine-switching journey with Skin Proud, and to learn exactly why you should definitely add it to your Walmart cart.
Infused with magnolia extract to brighten and anti-oxidant-rich peony extract, the Skin Proud Velvet Cloud Cleanser will leave your skin ultra-soft and clean. I don't mean that dried out squeaky-clean feel either — this foam cleanser is a dream of a product. It has a nice relaxing scent without being overpowering. It's perfectly balanced in every way, which is why I'd recommend it to all skin types, but mostly normal and combination. I noticed a difference in my skin right after washing this off. My face was soft, clean, and a blank canvas for the rest of my routine.
This dandy tonic is made up of 5% exfoliating AHAs, lactic acid, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, balancing niacinamide, cooling aloe vera, and hydrating green apple extract and hyaluronic acid. Exfoliating toners are tricky to get right; they've broken me out before and left me with even more redness than I already had. The Skin Proud Detox Tonic is a really good everyday toner, especially for the price. It's perfectly balanced to get you that extra exfoliation without stripping and damaging your skin barrier. I only used it at night, but it's recommended for both night and day. Plus, it has a cotton pad-shaped pump!
Retinol for under $15? Yes, you read that right! The Skin Proud Recharge Serum has a blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid, calming rosehip oil, and 0.5% of the famous retinol. It's a lightweight serum for evening skin tone and promoting that healthy cell renewal. I've never tried retinol before so I can't compare it to anything else (forgive me!), but I loved how this felt. I think it definitely played a role in reducing my redness and softening my skin. And for the price? You can't beat it. It's vegan and cruelty-free, but it does have fragrance — it didn't affect my skin, but if you're sensitive to fragrance, beware.
This eye cream has 2% niacinamide, hydrating shea butter, and antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract. I usually use the First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Cream and while I love that for its dark-circle-combating cream color, it usually dries in between some of my undereye folds. The Skin Proud one was super hydrating and my undereye area absorbed it right away, but it didn't do much for dark undereye — maybe it takes longer to make a difference there? If you're new to eye cream, I'd definitely recommend this one.
I love a good overnight mask! It's filled with niacinamide, cranberry seed oil, and raspberry extract, and it's nothing but moisture, moisture, moisture. It's a heavenly lightweight creamy texture, and it can be used as an overnight mask or a regular wash-off mask. I saw a definite improvement in my skin. I didn't wake up the next morning with a tight or dried-out feeling. If you've never tried a sleep mask or if you're ready to try a new affordable one, this mask is a really great one!
The Skin Proud Sorbet Skin is an everyday jelly moisturizer that's a four-part hyaluronic acid complex with rose flower water. It's an oil-free gel — so definitely recommended for oilier or combination skin, although it's a perfect summertime moisturizer for all skin types that will lock in moisture and will leave your complexion dewy, healthy, and glowy. I LOVED this one. Gel moisturizers can be a hit or miss with me, and this was the perfect texture with just the right amount of hydration. It smells so good too.
