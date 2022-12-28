Uncovering beauty trends, particularly if they are skin-care related, is one of the most joyful parts of my job as a beauty writer. From trying out DIY skin-care hacks to talking to top dermatologists, I can't get enough when it comes to learning about skin — and it seems I'm not the only one.
On TikTok, the hashtag #skincare has an enormous 138.2 billion views and counting, with experts, influencers and TikTokers sharing their routines, top tips and favourite products. Among all of that, you'll spot a handful of burgeoning skin-care movements.
We've seen slugging and 'laminated skin' for example, alongside a growth in refillable products in a bid to be more sustainable, not to mention the body care boom that shows no sign of slowing down. The word “skin barrier” should be eligible for the Merriam-Webster word of the year, in fact, and it would be of no surprise if the NuFace or LED masks are on many Christmas lists this year (they're that popular).
So what can you expect going into 2023? We tapped some of the skin-care industry’s biggest names for the skin-care trends that are going to be on everyone's lips in the New Year.
