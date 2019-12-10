8 Skin-Care Gift Sets Everyone Will Love — Even Your In-Laws

If there's one thing to be learned from the time your S.O.'s mom gave you a handheld vacuum for Hanukkah, it's that holiday gifts can serve as backhanded disses hidden behind a veneer of seasonal cheer and reindeer-printed wrapping paper. Cleaning supplies say "you're a slob with dusty floors," a sonic toothbrush says "your oral hygiene needs some work," and nothing says "sorry you're getting old" quite like handing someone a jar that literally has the words "anti-aging" on it.
So how do you gift skin care without making enemies of your nearest and dearest by indirectly sending the message that their blackheads are out of control and their fine lines aren't so fine anymore? With great caution, of course. First, be absolutely certain that the recipient wants skin care in the first place — if your brother-in-law asks for an Italian cigar knife and you get him a Tatcha starter set, for example, chances are that everyone will leave the situation unhappy.
The real secret, then, is to choose a gift that's at once personal and non-judgmental; effective, but not skin issue-specific. These sets should do the trick of pleasing the skin-care lover in your life without offending, so it'll be abundantly clear that you're giving them a gift — not a thinly-veiled insult.
