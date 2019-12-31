The Year Everything Changed, Including My Face

My daughter is walking now, starting to say things like mamamama, and as all my closest friends assured me, I am getting more sleep than I was six months ago. I started seeing a trainer in my neighborhood once a week, and I try to be loyal to a nightly ritual of early bedtime, reading, taking notes in my journal, and, sometimes, just breathing out anything that’s worrying me (having a new human to keep alive is, surprise, stressful). I’ve been reading Gloria Steinem’s memoir My Life On the Road, I think because I feel an inherent pull in everything I’m taking in right now, to honor the particular road I’ve traveled to get here. In the book, there is a quote from a woman Steinem meets on the road that makes me think about how I feel now when I look at my face in the mirror or think about how different I am from just a year ago: “You're always the person you were when you were born. You just keep finding new ways to express it.”