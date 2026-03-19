The Skims Wedding Shop Is Here To Dress The Entire Bridal Party
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We’re officially entering wedding season, which means tons of bridal showers, bachelorette trips, weddings, and honeymoons on the horizon. And whether you’re a bride, groom, or member of the bridal party, the annual Skims Wedding Shop is your one-stop shop for bridal dressing.
The Skims Wedding Shop just relaunched today, offering Skims bestsellers like matching pajama sets (perfect for getting ready with bridesmaids) and Fits Everybody underwear (in new bridal colorways) as well as product debuts like sticky bras and invisible string thongs to ensure seamless looks under any dress. The shop also offers a range of mesh and lace lingerie, silky mens’ boxers, cotton robes, and even accessories.
Ahead, shop the Skims new arrivals that are making everything from lounging around the bachelorette Airbnb and bridal suite to unwinding with your partner on the honeymoon a bit more stylish and comfy.
The Skims Wedding Shop just relaunched today, offering Skims bestsellers like matching pajama sets (perfect for getting ready with bridesmaids) and Fits Everybody underwear (in new bridal colorways) as well as product debuts like sticky bras and invisible string thongs to ensure seamless looks under any dress. The shop also offers a range of mesh and lace lingerie, silky mens’ boxers, cotton robes, and even accessories.
Ahead, shop the Skims new arrivals that are making everything from lounging around the bachelorette Airbnb and bridal suite to unwinding with your partner on the honeymoon a bit more stylish and comfy.
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Skims Underwear & Bras
From matching intimates sets and comfy Fits Everybody underwear packs to styling solutions like convertible longline bras and "invisible" thongs, the Skims Wedding Shop has everything you'd need for pre-wedding activities to the actual big day and night of.
Skims Shapewear
Skims is known for its shapewear, so if you're looking for a bodysuit, slip dress, or shorts to help you feel your best in your wedding gown or bridesmaid dress, peruse the Wedding Shop for Skims' tried-and-true neutral shades or new bridal white styles.
Skims Pajamas & Robes
When it comes to group bachelorette trips or getting ready the morning of the wedding, it's a no-brainer to get matching pajama sets for the group. Whether you're the bride looking to gift Skims pjs to your bridesmaids or a wedding guest looking to gift the bride a new robe, there's a range of styles in bright-whites and "something blues" to consider.
Skims Lingerie
Amongst the many intimates brands that offer bridal lingerie, Skims has quickly found itself at the top of the list as a fan-favorite. From matching sets and separates (like garter skirts and corsets) to slip dresses and teddy bodysuits, the Skims Wedding Shop offers a ton sensual and sweet designs covered in romantic lace and mesh.
Skims Mens
Skims has extended its mens' offerings to more than just boxers, but the underwear is certainly the focal point of this new collection. Pick from satiny neutral shade or a baby blue with wedding doves (because why not?!). Theres also a matching set for sprucing up their pajama drawer for special occasions like the wedding and honeymoon.
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Skims Accessories
The cherry on top of any bridal look is the accessories. And Skims is here with veils (for bachelorette parties or the wedding afterparty), hair clips and fluffy slippers (for getting ready in the bridal suit), and garters and stockings (that only you and your partner will enjoy).
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