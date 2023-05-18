It’s The Summer Of The Skims Tank Top — Here’s How R29 Editors Styled It

"This was my first Skims piece, and I'd heard only excellent things about the brand (which frequently sells out), so I did have lofty expectations. Luckily, my expectations were pretty much met. I was looking for a cropped tank that I could just as easily pair with my high-waisted leggings out and about for errands as jeans or a skirt for a dinner out. The Cotton Rib Tank in a neutral grey-green-blue fit the bill perfectly. I especially love the scoop neck, which is super flattering on me. Seriously, I don't know what kind of magic is in this tank's fabric, but it acted as a push-up bra, giving me the illusion of boobs that I don't actually possess. I ordered a size small, which I was worried would be too small, but as I was told, the fabric is supppper stretchy and skimmed (lol) over my body. My only complaint is that it's a little too cropped on my torso (I have loose stomach skin that I prefer a bit more covered), but I am 5'8" so on someone shorter, it'd probably be just right. Other than that, it made me feel cute and flirty, and I can't wait to see what else I can pair this versatile neutral with this summer (shortalls? wide-legged linen pants? the list of summer style options is endless)." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Producer/Writer