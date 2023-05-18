It’s The Summer Of The Skims Tank Top — Here’s How R29 Editors Styled It

When you think of Skims, your first thought may be of waist-snatching shapewear or effortlessly luxe lounge pieces that Kim herself lives in during her downtime. Now, forget all of that — because while Skims is those things, it's so much more. Namely, the brand perfected what we’re dubbing now as the must-have summer top: The classic tank, but with a Skims twist.
To put the top through the required paces, the R29 shopping team hand-picked styles from Skims’ Cotton Collection to wear-test in our respective cities. We’re a savvy bunch when it comes to testing products — not to mention, would make a killing as freelance models, just saying — and were thoroughly impressed with how versatile the styles were. As you’ll see in the fit pics below, we all put our own styling spin on Skims (say that five times fast!) and spoiler alert, proved that the tank styles don’t just work, but slay, on all shapes and sizes. (Available sizes range from XXS to 4X.) Ahead, peruse our real-deal reviews of two popular styles, the Cotton Jersey Mock Neck Tank and the Cotton Rib Tank. Hot Skims Summer? Forecast says yes.
"This was my first Skims piece, and I'd heard only excellent things about the brand (which frequently sells out), so I did have lofty expectations. Luckily, my expectations were pretty much met. I was looking for a cropped tank that I could just as easily pair with my high-waisted leggings out and about for errands as jeans or a skirt for a dinner out. The Cotton Rib Tank in a neutral grey-green-blue fit the bill perfectly. I especially love the scoop neck, which is super flattering on me. Seriously, I don't know what kind of magic is in this tank's fabric, but it acted as a push-up bra, giving me the illusion of boobs that I don't actually possess. I ordered a size small, which I was worried would be too small, but as I was told, the fabric is supppper stretchy and skimmed (lol) over my body. My only complaint is that it's a little too cropped on my torso (I have loose stomach skin that I prefer a bit more covered), but I am 5'8" so on someone shorter, it'd probably be just right. Other than that, it made me feel cute and flirty, and I can't wait to see what else I can pair this versatile neutral with this summer (shortalls? wide-legged linen pants? the list of summer style options is endless)." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Producer/Writer
"Here you can find me channeling Hilary Duff circa 2004 in A Cinderella Story. As soon as I saw this unique faded blue shade, I immediately tied it to her character’s cool girl style and muted color palette. And so I went with it, going for a hot girl walk in my new tank. I love the ribbed fabric and how it has the slightest bit of compression and support to keep me feeling and looking put together. It’s also thick enough that my bra lines don’t show through it, which is a constant struggle I face. I really have no complaints. It’s super comfortable, super cute, and I never thought a tank top could make me feel confident, but this one definitely did." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"This tank is going to be my ultimate summer go-to. The fabric is so soft I can wear it everywhere, from lounging at my apartment on my WFH days to spending a day out with my friends in Manhattan. It’s also so light that I can see myself wearing it all summer long without overheating, even on those undeniably sticky NYC days. I wear an XL, which is my usual size, and this fit perfectly. The fit is a little snug (which is normally not my vibe) but it's so soft and comfy that I don't mind at all. In terms of style, it’s super versatile, too — it's a little cropped, so I love wearing it with high-waisted jeans and shorts. I got it in light grey, but it’s become such a staple for me that I even bought another one after receiving this one.— Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"I’m not a diehard Kardashi-fan, but I am a diehard fan of Skims. The shaping undies are a personal staple for dressy occasions but are still comfortable enough for me to eat and drink as I wish. Now, you read it here first: I’m forecasting this as the summer of the tiny tank top. I already own a couple of cropped tanks that I love, but this one has skyrocketed to front-of-drawer status. As my colleagues have noted, it looked comically teeny out of the bag but stretched easily to accommodate my torso, boobs, and all. (I’m wearing an XS.) I’m obsessed with the off-white, vanilla colorway, which feels so effortlessly cool and sexy. The fabric is a tiny bit sheer, which I personally love, but plan accordingly if you want to wear a bra. The length hits me right at my waist, and I loved pairing it with my favorite dark denim shorts. (BTW, I’m planning on copping the black one to wear with white shorts this summer — swoon!) Kimberly, you’ve done it again." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"This top is 100% going into my wardrobe hall of fame — meaning, you’ll see me wearing year round with all kinds of outfits. It’s stretchy without being loose, and I love how it highlights my shoulders. You’ll see me wearing it casually to the grocery store or dressing it up with some statement jewelry for nights out. Regardless, it’s definitely worth adding to your cart." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer
"Tank tops are my summer staple, and this one fits the bill. From the color to the softness of the fabric, the stretch, and the little stitching at the hem, it is *chef’s kiss* levels of good. I'm wearing a medium, and think it's pretty true to size, accommodating my bust and hitting exactly at my waist, as described on the website. The mineral colorway is also a very pretty, darker seafoam green that I loved against my skin! I can’t wait to wear this all summer long for a casual fit to keep me cool amidst the New York heat." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"If there is one brand that knows how to design garments that hug and celebrate your curves, it's Kim Kardashian’s Skims line. I picked the Cotton Rib Tank, a summer-ready staple and a great entry point for this much-hyped loungewear collection, and it did not disappoint. I was initially a bit worried about how tiny it appeared: I ordered a size medium, but it looked like a children's top in its unworn state. But I'm so glad I trusted the process since the brand's famous stretchiness came through as soon as I threw it on. The square neckline design suited my fuller chest area and managed to hide my bra straps (I'm quite adamant about them not showing) and revealed just a hint of cleavage. The fit around the waist was perfectly clingy without feeling too tight, and I like the cropped length, which worked on my shorter torso without creating a lot of bunched-up fabric. The material was as comfortable as I had imagined and reminded me of a favorite tee that I've worn around the house since forever. I walked around NYC on a sweltering afternoon and it kept me nice and breezy, with no visible sweat stains. The contrasting stitching that comes with this steel blue colorway (Kyanite) was super unique, too. I'll be wearing this fitted tank with my summer bottoms that have a breezy, flared silhouette, such as maxi skirts or culottes." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.