"This is not your typical push-up bra — and that's why I love it. Unlike other push-up styles that are basically T-shirt bras with chicken cutlets sewn into the cup, the Wireless Form Push-Up Plunge has (IMO, minimal) padding throughout the entire bottom and side of the cup for a more natural, comfortable lift. I loved the plunge neckline (which is ideal for lower-cut tops and dresses) and the supportive band. As with everything from Skims, the fabric is next-level: Super-soft (similar to the Fits Everybody T-shirt bra), but with the prettiest hint of shimmery sheen. I'm wearing it here in a 32D as well, and the fit is perfect. While it probably won't become my new everyday bra, I'll definitely be wearing it out for special occasions or when I want the girls to look their absolute best." —Hoshikawa