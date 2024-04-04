I’m A Big Fan Of Situationships – You Could Be, Too

My friends know I’m a slight anomaly here, in that I have always spoken my mind and usually do it with ease, even if the conversation is tricky. In situationships, this puts me in good stead because I can state what I do and don’t want from it, and open a space in which the other party involved can do the same. If they aren’t honest, it’s neither my fault nor problem and is probably a sign that a situationship with this person would be complex. People who can meet me on the same level here are the ones I’ve had a fun, healthy, sexy, and respectful time with. I appreciate this is intimidating for many people, but I’d encourage you to practice open communication in these low-stakes situations — so what if you find you’re on different pages and the situationship ends? That’s a relief, because now you’re free to find someone who is on the same page and you’ve avoided a later date with heartache.