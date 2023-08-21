Coming From A Biased Jamaican, Sint Maarten Is Very Underrated

First of all, any island that's separated by two different governed countries obviously sounds like an anomaly. Not only do the French and Dutch sides recognize different holidays and policies, but the vibes are really day and night. My press group and I stayed at a resort on the Dutch side and I'm personally glad we did. The Dutch section is significantly more developed when it comes to nightlife, restaurants, shopping, etc. It’s almost a bit Americanized, which was convenient for me since it was my first time there. Meanwhile, the French side has more of a European feel to it with more modest living and awe-striking architecture. Of course, they share a beach shore, but even that experience can feel different depending on which side you’re on. The shared beautiful blue waters and white sands are the same, but the Dutch side has more tourist crowds while the French has more locals.