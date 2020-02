Valentine’s Day Ideas For Cynics And Singles

Are we still doing Valentine’s Day? I’m not one for cancel culture , but if the very mention of a holiday makes a significant portion of the population scrunch their face like they’ve just smelled strong garbage, I think we can put it to bed, don’t you? Tell me this is not your least favorite aisle at Target . Perhaps at one time, before it came with social media showoff expectations, Valentine’s Day could have been considered sweet. A loving gesture, a bouquet, a cute little card with scalloped edges. Now the day carries expectations that feel heavy, and obligatory. I don’t want to use either of those words to describe love, ever.