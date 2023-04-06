

Mona, 33, tells me she hated doing things alone. “I always thought it made me look like I had no friends because that's how we view social situations. For example, you must go with someone when going out to eat. I always thought that everyone was looking at me like, aww what a loser no one to eat with,” she messages over Instagram. Eventually, Mona realized that waiting always became a hindrance. “After everyone [kept] letting me down or saying yes to plans and canceling at the last minute causing me to miss out, I started doing things alone. I started small by getting sushi, but then it graduated to cinemas. I told myself well, if no one wants to go and do these things, what’s stopping you from going?” This is a story I constantly hear from people; repeated disappointments are awakening to get up and just go. “If I don't do this for myself now, I never will so I’m doing it,” Sally, 31, tells me nine days before she flies out on a solo trip. “I've been single for a while and often thought to myself if I were in a relationship, this would be easier, I'd be able to go with someone, split the cost, and would more likely be safer, but I had to force myself not to second guess things and just go for it.” She’d been speaking with someone for a while, and when their schedules weren’t aligning, she realized he’d ghosted her. “I was a bit upset but soon after decided to book myself on this holiday. I realized I can't just wait for these things to happen based on what others are doing. I have no control over their lives, but I absolutely have control over my own.”