My first sexual experience followed a similar fashion to starting my period. It was prologued by stories of friends who had popped their cherry before me, and then an epilogue of mostly blank pages and silence as I didn’t know how to talk about such intimate experiences. At this point in life, I sought out acceptance and a sense of mothering from the men whom I dated. To talk about any experience in isolation would be an insult to the progress that I’ve made through therapy, however, there was a time when I allowed men to take advantage of me in the hopes that they wouldn’t leave. Truthfully, I felt less alone in my experience of dating and having sex with men. Although all my friends came from homes with present mothers, almost all couldn’t speak openly about sex due to cultural and religious pressures. So instead, we congregated once again to whisper and giggle about everything from sexual partners to pregnancy scares, mostly. And regarding my father, I assume that he knew, or at least suspected, that I became sexually active; there’s nothing about my now-self that screams twenty-six-year-old virgin.

