Why Singapore Belongs on Your Bucket List

Traveling While Black in Singapore: What Surprised Me the Most
I’ve always heard that Singapore has one of the most beautiful airports in the world, but what no one told me is that I’d fall in love with everything else, too. From the food and architecture to the people and its overall vibe, Singapore completely exceeded my expectations. When I landed, I was already plotting my return flight. Honestly, I’d go back tomorrow if I could.
But let’s start at the beginning. The most daunting part of my journey was the flight. Eighteen hours nonstop from New York is no joke. It’s the longest nonstop flight in the world. I was nervous, to say the least. But flying Singapore Airlines in business class changed everything. I slept like a baby. No exaggeration, this was the most comfortable I’ve ever been on a plane. The service was flawless, and the food menu felt more like dining at a restaurant than airline meals. If you’re making the trek, I highly recommend splurging on business class. Your body will thank you.
I was also worried about the weather. Singapore is known for its heat and humidity; and humidity and me do not mix. Thankfully, I packed light, breathable fabrics that didn’t betray me when the sweat arrived. Preparation is everything.
Day 1: First Impressions & Instant Obsession
After a long but incredibly comfortable flight, we landed in Singapore and headed straight to QT Singapore. The hotel was gorgeously decorated for the holidays, modern, chic, and thoughtfully designed down to every last detail. After a much-needed nap, we kicked things off at Marina Bay Sands, which is a hotel, mall, restaurant hub, and convention center all in one. The scale alone is jaw-dropping.
Lunch felt like the right place to start, so we went to Jumbo, famously known for its chili crab. We didn’t get to try that dish, but everything we ordered was still a hit. After some light shopping, we wrapped the evening with dinner at Marcy’s, a popular Italian spot where the food was a solid 10/10. For drinks, we ended the night at Sago House, where hip-hop and R&B played all night. I was genuinely surprised by how at home I felt.
Day 2: Tourist Mode (Happily) Activated
We leaned all the way into sightseeing, starting at Merlion Park for the iconic photo with the half-lion, half-fish statue. One of my favorite parts of traveling is doing things I’d never do at home. Times Square? Absolutely not. But in Singapore, even locals visit the landmarks and everything is spotless. (Fun fact: littering is illegal.)
Next up was Chinatown, which exists everywhere in the world and still manages to feel special in every city. It was the perfect place to grab souvenirs. We continued our city tour with a temple visit, matcha stops (very American of us), and dinner at Coconut Club, where the food was another easy 10/10. I ate a lot of meat and rice but somehow didn’t feel bloated. Back home, I’d be reaching for Tums immediately.
Day 3: Culture, Food & Feeling Safe
This day was all about understanding Singaporean culture, starting with a food tour at a local hawker center. Think open-air food courts with multiple vendors serving traditional dishes and here’s the kicker: most Singaporeans don’t cook. Eating at hawker centers is cheaper and more convenient than cooking at home. We tried dish after dish, but my favorite came from a Michelin-starred chef named Chef Lup. I’m still thinking about that roasted pork.
One of the most fascinating cultural differences I witnessed: Saving seats. People simply leave a personal item on a chair or table, and no one takes it. That would never work in New York. I felt incredibly safe the entire time, which is something that truly stood out as a Black woman traveling abroad.
That evening, we had dinner at CÉ LA VI, a rooftop spot with sweeping city views. Between the skyline and the fact that Singapore is 13 hours ahead, it genuinely felt like I was in the future. We were standing in one of the tallest buildings in the world, taking it all in.
Day 5: Thrills, Screams & R&B
We spent the day at Universal Studios Singapore, fully embracing our inner kids. I’ll admit, I am not a roller coaster person. But I said yes anyway and immediately regretted it. The Revenge of the Mummy ride had me questioning every life choice I’ve ever made. My boyfriend was having the time of his life while I screamed and held on for dear life. Still, it was worth it just to say I went to Universal Studios on another continent.
That night, we headed to dinner at Mama Diam, a speakeasy disguised as a corner store that opens into a sleek, modern space playing R&B all night. I love a speakeasy night out. It’s one of my favorite activities in New York. Singapore really knows how to make you feel at home, even when you’re halfway across the world.
Day 6: Gin, Spa Bliss & Caribbean Roots
Our final day might’ve been my favorite. We visited Brass Lion Gin, the first Singaporean gin distillery, where we learned how to make gin from scratch in three hours. I’ve never been much of a gin girl (outside of the occasional French 75), but that changed quickly. I created a floral gin blend that is beautifully sitting on my bar car. And yes, I brought a bottle back to the U.S., where it’s not even sold yet.
After one too many taste tests, it was time to unwind. I booked a spa treatment and got the best massage of my life. The masseuse climbed on the table to get every knot out of my body. I wanted to pack her in my suitcase and bring her home.
We ended the trip on the highest note with dinner at Camp Caribbean, a Black-owned Jamaican and Trinidadian restaurant. As a Caribbean American woman, seeing my culture reflected in Singapore meant everything. I was very impressed by how good the food tasted. The head chef traveled the world cooking before settling there and it was the perfect full-circle moment to close out the trip.
Why Singapore Belongs on Your Bucket List
I’ve traveled to many countries, but Singapore stands out. As a Black woman, it’s one of the safest places I’ve ever visited, and the people are genuinely welcoming. Whether you’re traveling solo, planning a baecation, or organizing a group trip, Singapore truly has something for everyone. If you needed a sign to book that flight, this is it.
