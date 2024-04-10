Simone Rocha Gives Crocs The Designer Treatment

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s time to alert the group chat: A new designer collaboration is here. Irish designer Simone Rocha — whose eponymous luxury brand is known for ultra-feminine designs and pearly adornments — has paired up with everyone’s favorite ugly shoe brand Crocs to launch the most regal clogs we’ve ever seen.
Available on April 10, the collection is a blend of the coquette girl and quiet outdoors trends — with a hint of the Weird Barbie aesthetic. First previewed at the brand’s spring/summer 2024 runway last September during London Fashion Week, the collection flaunts Simone Rocha’s signature pearls and ornate crystal beading across three utilitarian Crocs silhouettes.
Crocs lovers will find the brand’s most recognizable slip-on shoe (the Classic Clog) and a dressy platform mule (the Siren Clog) in black and white colorways, as well as a sport-style style (the Quick Trail Shoes) in black, pink and brown hues.
The best part? You can dress these Crocs up and down for days. Take styling tips from the runway where Rocha showed off the collection’s versatility, pairing the Crocs with midi and mini dresses, matching co-ords, parachute pants and more. With these kicks, you’ll be prepared for a weekday shop and your next spring wedding.
The collection is available to shop from at crocs.com and simonerocha.com, Simone Rocha’s London, New York or Taipei stores, and select stockists. Prices start at $175.