It Isn’t Always A “Sign” When Things Don’t Go Your Way

The problem with understanding our setbacks as part of a bigger plan is that it may lead to us getting stuck. “It stops us asking the hard questions,” says Taz. “What could I have done differently? What can I learn here? Where do I need to grow? It can also breed a kind of learned helplessness, where we start waiting for life to tell us what to do instead of being proactive and taking responsibility for our own path.” Let’s go back to that unsuccessful job interview. You could interpret it as a sign that you should be doing something else with your time, perhaps something you feel more passionate about, which may well be true. But end the debrief there and you overlook other possibilities — does your interview technique need work? Could you have spent a little more time beforehand researching the role or the company? — which might stop you getting the next job, or the next.