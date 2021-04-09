The White Minidress That Took TikTok By Storm

After one of the harshest winters on record, spring and its associated pleasures cannot come soon enough. We want, nay, we need the mercury to rise sufficiently and thus fling open the floodgates for the season's essential activities: sunshine-soaked weekend walks with your besties, bottomless afternoon iced coffees, and, most crucially, the skin-baring outfits that have been eagerly waiting in the wings (aka our closets). This leads us to influencer Savvy Shields who recently doubled down by posting on both TikTok and Instagram, a 5-second video that encapsulated all of our hopes and dreams for the tantalizingly close warm weather. She and co-influencer (?) Anna Page are positioned somewhere on the Upper East Side (“Pack it up, Blair and Serena!” wrote a commenter in reference to Gossip Girl), oat milk lattes in hand, dancing to Anderson Paak’s “Heart Don’t Stand a Chance.” (Search the song’s hashtag on the TikTok platform and you’ll see approximately a gazillion additional videos of users attempting the dance challenge.) But, what really demanded our attention — along with hundreds of Shields’ followers, judging from the comments — was what she was wearing: a perfect white mini dress.
@savvyjaninee
oat milk latte edition @annawpage #nyc #heartdontstandachance #springvibes♬ Heart Don't Stand a Chance - Anderson .Paak
Eagle-eyed shoppers have already traced the frock to Zara, where it’s priced at a reasonable $49.90. (Page’s black poplin style is available at Madewell — where it’s already started selling out — and also comes in white. Phew.) It seems that Shields, a former Miss America, tapped into not only our collective human desire to hit the streets in an extra-cute new ’fit, but for that ’fit to consist of a knee-skimming minidress in a bright, eye-catching shade of white. There’s something about the color that goes hand in hand with the season of rebirth — and, while it’s certainly not the lowest-maintenance hue, its association with the world of sports (tennis, anyone?) makes it feel fresh, unencumbered, and ready for some warm-weather action.
Suddenly, we found ourselves not only carting up Zara’s pleated micro-mini confection but scouring the internet for more and MORE little white dresses to enhance our spring wardrobe rotations. A billowing shirtdress with carelessly cuffed sleeves? Check. A swingy, crocheted slipdress? Add to cart. Everlane’s just-launched, soon-to-sell-out cotton tent dress? We’ll take two, please! We spotted enough snow-colored frocks — most of which clocked in at less than $100 — that we had to round them up for you. So, if you find that your spring fever is raging, nab one of these little white dresses in preparation for the season ahead. (TikTok dancing while wearing them is, of course, completely optional.)
