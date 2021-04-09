15 Chic Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Spring Chop

Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or the loose curly pixie that would finally allow you to quit your blowout habit. Whatever your dream chop looks like — now's the time to pull the trigger.
If the only thing stopping you is that little voice inside your head whispering, You'll miss your ponytail, we have the fix. Ahead, we've compiled a comprehensive roundup of the cutest short updos that will ward off any and all post-cut regret.
From half-ups and barrette tucks to delicate French braids and baby topknots — all styled by the coolest girls on Instagram — scroll through to find the photo that will convince you to (finally) go above-the-shoulder short.