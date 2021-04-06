I Chopped Off 14 Inches Of Hair After Becoming A Mom

Defining life moments can be the best times to change your look. Wendy Van, the star of Hair Me Out's latest episode, just became a new mom and needed a fresh style to match. "My newborn's been pulling on my hair a lot, and I know I'm going to have some postpartum hair loss," she says. "I'm excited to have a fresh new look."
For her transformation, Van visited Sally Hershberger, celebrity stylist and owner of her eponymous salon. Together, they decided on a shoulder-length bob with bangs. "I felt like giving her something to go with her hair texture," Hershberger says. "I want her to have something she can do at home but feels very contemporary."
Hershberger started by sizing up Van's dry hair and chopped off a full 14 inches. "I immediately get rid of that [hair]," she says. "It alleviates the shock of the moment." Once Hershberger cut the majority of Van's length, she shampooed and conditioned her hair using products from her namesake 24K line. "Everything begins with shampoo and conditioner," Hershberger says. "In my opinion, it's the most important thing. It sets the tone for how the hair is going to style."
After the initial cleansing, Hershberger refined her client's look with a razor before adding mousse to style. "That gives the hair guts and hold," she says. Then Hershberger roughly blowdried Van's hair with her hands and went in with a round brush at the end to add volume. To add shine and texture, she tousled her cut with the 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm. Van's final look was a bouncy, chic bob that deserves a one-way trip to the Eiffel Tower. "I feel light as a feather — ready to go to Paris," she says. "I think my baby's going to pull my hair a little bit less now." Click play to see her new look come to life.
