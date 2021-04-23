Costa Farms

Zz Zamioculcas Zamiifolia

$27.34

Buy Now Review It

The zz plant is one of the easiest houseplants to grow. Low maintenance, drought tolerant, excellent indoor plant. Great for beginner plant parents. Ships well rooted in a Costa Farms brand grower pot. Plant height at shipping ranges from 12 to 14-inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to top of the plant. Tolerates being in rooms with any light condition; water when soil is dry, drain any excess water. Grown by the experts at Costa Farms; ships fast, direct from our farm to your home. For questions about your plant please don't hesitate to contact us at questions@costafarms. Looking for an easy-to-grow houseplant? Check out ZZ plant -- it's truly one of the toughest around, making it a perfect choice to add to your home or office. Whether you're able to give it steady care, travel a lot, or just get distracted by all the stresses of daily life, ZZ plant survives it all. Plus, it looks good: The plant features shiny, dark green leaves that look waxy (some people even think they're plastic). Haven't heard of ZZ plant? You're not alone; it deserves a lot more attention than it gets. It was discovered in Eastern Africa in the 1800s, but it wasn't until the 1990s that it really took off as a houseplant. While ZZ plant isn't exactly rare, it's still catching on -- so grow ZZ plant and you can be ahead of the trend. What makes ZZ plant such a good houseplant is that it's wonderfully tolerant to a wide range of conditions, including low light, low humidity, and periods of drought. That means it will survive just about any corner of your home, even if you only water it once every couple of weeks (it grows best, though, when watered as the top inch or two of the potting mix dries). Like most other plants, ZZ plant doesn't even need natural light -- it'll thrive just fine indoors under fluorescent lights, such as those in office buildings. Your unique PLANT: Plants are living things; each one is slightly different, so the plant you receive may vary from the photo. Our growers hand pick the healthiest, best-looking, highest-quality plants. We package our plants for shipment with great care so they'll arrive at your home ready to be displayed. We're unable to ship this item to: AK, AZ, CA, GU, HI. Passionate ABOUT PLANTS: Our plants come in pots for all decorating needs: shelf size (7-14 in. Tall), tabletop (16-24 in), & Floor (24-48 in. ). Look for Costa Farms when buying plants online. Be aware of third-party sellers; other companies try to imitate our quality. On, there are no other authorized Costa Farms sellers. Look for ships from & sold by to ensure you’re getting our premium plants. Shipped fresh from our farm to you, Costa Farms is passionate about delivering happy, healthy, beautiful plants. Send us your feedback at questions@costafarms.