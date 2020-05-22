Zara

Zw Premium Worker Skirt

$69.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

The Worker Skirt.Denim midi skirt. Front and back patch pockets. Front slit at hem. Front zip and metal button closure. A modern spirit and workwear identity, infused with utilitarian elements, such as multipurpose pockets and adjustment straps. A sharp yet comfortable silhouette, made of premium 12 ounce rugged 100% cotton twill and dyed in sophisticated shades. The perfect choice to become your day or night UNIFORM. Empower yourself and make a difference.“WEAR YOUR WAY UP”JOIN LIFECare for fiber & water: at least 50% ecologically grown cotton.Ecologically grown cotton is grown with natural fertilizers and pesticides and avoids the use of genetically modified seeds. This garment was made using technologies that help us reduce water consumption in the dyeing and washing processes.